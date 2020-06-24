Mohammad Hafeez tests negative in second test for COVID-19

A day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tested Mohammad Hafeez to be positive for the novel Coronavirus, the Pakistan all-rounder submitted evidence of his second test in a private lab in Lahore, where he tested negative. Hafeez was one of the ten Pakistan players who was tested Positive earlier in PCB’s test last night. However, the all-rounder went on to test himself for the second time, in a private lab in Lahore where tested negative.