Mohammad Hafeez tests negative in second test for COVID-19
Today at 2:58 PM
After being tested positive during the first test conducted by the PCB, Mohammad Hafeez has submitted evidence to prove that he tested negative during the second test that he conducted privately for COVID-19. PCB would now conduct the second round of test next week for everyone who tested positive.
A day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tested Mohammad Hafeez to be positive for the novel Coronavirus, the Pakistan all-rounder submitted evidence of his second test in a private lab in Lahore, where he tested negative. Hafeez was one of the ten Pakistan players who was tested Positive earlier in PCB’s test last night. However, the all-rounder went on to test himself for the second time, in a private lab in Lahore where tested negative.
“After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe 🤲🏼,” he tweeted on Wednesday.
On top of that, PCB are slated to conduct a second round of testing for the players who were tested positive yesterday. The 39-year-old was part of the 29-member Pakistan squad that was scheduled to tour to England comprising three Tests and three T20Is. The tour will kick off at Lord’s before moving to Manchester and Nottingham for the next two Tests.
After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/qy0QgUvte0— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 24, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.