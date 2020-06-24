Looking forward to the amazing challenge of facing India, admits Nathan Lyon

After going down 2-1 last time in Australia, Nathan Lyon has asserted that he is looking forward to the amazing challenge of facing Virat Kohli and co in November. He also added that the India-Australia rivalry is almost on part with the historical Ashes series between Australia and England.

Nathan Lyon, who has been one of the chief architects for Australia the last time India toured Down Under, admitted that he is looking forward to the amazing challenge of welcoming Virat Kohli and co again. Last time around, the hosts fell short against the visitors, who were aided heavily by the pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah.

It was also India’s first Test series victory over Australia away from home. The off-spinner has always enjoyed the challenge of facing India, with 85 wickets coming against the Men in Blue, the most he has against any sides in Test format. In the 2018-19 series, it was Lyon who topped the bowling chart for the home side, picking up 21 wickets, at an average of 30.42, just behind Jasprit Bumrah on terms of average.

“It’s getting up there to the pinnacle series alongside Ashes. Obviously, they have got a side full of superstars and it’s going to be an amazing challenge this summer,” Lyon said on Wednesday, reported Times of India.

The offie also compared the rivalry with the Asian side on the same level as their clash with England. He reckoned that this time around, the challenge would be different, with Steve Smith and David Warner walking back into the Australian Test setup. The 32-year-old finger spinner also admitted that India outplayed the hosts the last time around.

“You definitely don’t like losing games or series while playing for Australia. Obviously, India, a couple of years ago, they outplayed us so we are looking to have those guys come out here,” he added.