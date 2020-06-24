Don’t see any series happening in next two-three months; have to resume gradually, states Cheteshwar Pujara

After returning to outdoor training post-COVID-19 lockdown, Cheteshwar Pujara has stated that he doesn’t see any bilateral series happening in the country for the next two to three months. While adding that cricket should resume gradually, he pointed out that the break will be of help to cricketers.

The Saurashtra batsman has been part of the Indian setup from the home series in 2010 against Australia, with his presence ever so needed for the national team at No.3. Unique to others in the country, Pujara brought about a much-needed difference in the batting unit, with his calm and composed marathon-like innings, shouldering the responsibility at the top of the order.

Post the COVID-19 break, the 32-year-old also became one of the first Indian cricketers to return back to the outdoor training fore, back in his home city, Rajkot. Despite cricketing action around the world slowly coming back to life, the Indian batsman feels that there won’t be any series in the country for the next two to three months. Additionally, he also mentioned that the board should be careful of not starting the game in a hurry.

“I don't see any series happening for the next two-three months, so one has to take things gradually," he said in an interview with Press Trust of India (PTI).

"If you are mentally tough, you can take a long break comfortably. Test matches don't happen frequently so one has to play domestic cricket. It was not such a big thing for me and to come back from it, I will be fresh and more eager to play. The mental challenge is not an issue for me," he asserted.

While the BCCI are yet to give any instructions to the centrally-contracted players about the training camp post the lockdown, Pujara has already slowly started to make his way back to match-fitness, with 25-minute training sessions three times a week. The Saurashtra batsman also reckoned that the next few months is all about preparation and getting oneself ready and match-fit.

"Nobody knows what the situation will be three-four months down the line when the next series will be held. The next few months are about preparation and getting back into the game. It is too far to think about the next series"

"Your body will start moving a bit once you have a routine. As a cricketer, it is important to start whenever possible and adhere to the government guidelines (on social distancing) at the same time," he concluded.