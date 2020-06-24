Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to COVID-19, confirms ICC

After the Bangladesh trio Mashrafe Mortaza, Nazmul Islam, and Nafees Iqbal tested positive for COVID-19, the ICC, on Wednesday, has announced that Bangladesh’s Sri Lakan tour stands postponed. The series was slated to start in the month of July, with a schedule of three-match Test series.

Earlier on Tuesday, New Zealand’s series against Bangladesh, which was part of ICC’s Test Championship due to the widespread COVID-19 health threat in the Asian country. Post that announcement, ICC, on Wednesday confirmed that the Asian side’s tour to Sri Lanka too stands cancelled due to the safety concerns surrounding the effect of COVID-19. Bangladesh were set to tour the island nation for a three-match Test series. The board, according to Cricbuzz, had informed their counterparts about not reaching a 'conducive environment' for cricket to resume.

“Bangladesh’s tour to Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place next month, has been postponed,” the ICC posted on its twitter handle.

The decision kicked-off after Bangladesh’s former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Nazmul Islam, and Nafees Iqbal all tested positive for the virus. On top of that, before the lockdown began in virality, Bangladesh also postponed their series against Pakistan, which was scheduled in April.

Australia's series against Bangladesh, too, stands postponed, given the situation. Despite cricket kicking off, with West Indies tour of England, the Asian side have to wait before a decision could be made on their immediate cricketing future.

