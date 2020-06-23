Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman and Hafeez amongst seven Pakistan players to test positive for Covid-19

Today at 7:11 PM
One day after three players - Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf - tested positive for Covid-19, seven more Pakistan players have now tested positive for the virus in the latest round of testing. The team was originally scheduled to fly out on June 28 to England for a three-Test series.
In news that has rocked the cricketing world, the number of Pakistan players who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus has now increased to ten, with seven players found to be carrying the virus after the latest round of tests. According to ESPN Cricinfo, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Imran Khan, who were all a part of Pakistan’s 29-man squad to participate in the England tour, have tested positive for the virus.
The news comes on the back of three Pakistan players, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan, testing positive for the virus in the first round of tests on Monday. As per the original schedule, the Pakistan players were set to undergo two rounds of testing - one on Monday and one on Wednesday - before flying out to England on June 28, but it remains to be seen whether the mortifying number of tests that have come back positive will have an effect on the future of the tour.
Earlier, former Pakistan cricketers Taufeeq Umar and Shahid Afridi had also tested positive for the virus. Zafar Sarfraz too had tested positive for the virus in April, but he, unfortunately, lost his life after succumbing to the deadly disease.
