Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman and Hafeez amongst seven Pakistan players to test positive for Covid-19

The news comes on the back of three Pakistan players, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan, testing positive for the virus in the first round of tests on Monday. As per the original schedule, the Pakistan players were set to undergo two rounds of testing - one on Monday and one on Wednesday - before flying out to England on June 28, but it remains to be seen whether the mortifying number of tests that have come back positive will have an effect on the future of the tour.