Test cricket allows a cricketer to test skills and mental toughness, points Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle, whose last Test appearance came in 2014, has pointed out that Test cricket allows a cricketer to test their skills and mental toughness and added that it is, by and large, the most challenging format. Gayle also has stated that the longest format makes a cricketer well-disciplined.

Despite being well-known for his T20 exploits around the world, being a globetrotter, West Indies opener Chris Gayle pointed out that the five-day format allows a cricketer to test skills and prove mental toughness. After making his debut in early 2000, Gayle was one of the key openers during the 2000s decade for the Caribbean side, in the longest format, scoring 7214 runs, at a worldly average of 42.18, amassing 15 hundreds and 37 half-centuries. Incidentally, the opener also scored two triple-centuries under his name, against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

"Test cricket allows you to test your skills and mental toughness...Just be dedicated, enjoy what you do. Even if it's not within the sport, there's always something in open out there for you," Gayle said on Mayank Agarwal’s ‘Open Nets’ show.

Gayle, who, in his last match as a Test cricketer scored 64 and 9* against a strong Bangladesh side, admitted that playing Test cricket gives cricketers a chance to prove their discipline and added that playing five days of cricket is rigorous and challenging.

"Test cricket is the ultimate. Playing Test cricket also gives you a chance, how to live life because playing five days of cricket is very challenging. It tests you so many times, makes sure you are disciplined in everything you did," the Jamaican added.

"So, if one thing doesn't work, always remember there's another opportunity for you. So please don't be heartbroken if you are cricketer and don't make within the cricketing arena."

The Jamaican player was last seen in the Chattogram Challengers outfit in the encounter against Rajshahi Royals in the Bangladesh Premier League before the COVID-19 break stopped him from making further appearances.