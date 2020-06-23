Shame Pakistan don’t play India in bilateral series anymore, reckons Shoaib Malik

Due to the strained relationship between the two countries in the recent past, the two sides have not met each other in a bilateral series. The rivalry has also very often been compared to the likes of the Ashes, a recurring event where Australia take on England. However, unlike the Ashes, the battle between the two neighbouring countries has been reduced to ICC events in the last eight years. Talking about the contest between the two sides, Pakistan’s all-rounder Shoaib Malik stated that it is a shame that the rivalry has come to a standstill.