Karnataka players undergo medical tests at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Chinnaswamy stadium saw over two dozen Karnataka players, including the likes of Shreyas Gopal, Karun Nair, Ravikumar Samarth and Ronit More, turn up for the medical examination and the players, taking into account COVID-19 protocols were split into groups and assigned time slots for their tests. All cricketers who turned up on Monday are said to have undergone routine examinations which included ECG, blood and respiratory tests.

The state players centrally contracted by the BCCI - the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey - however, did not undergo the tests and it is believed that the trio must have to wait for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to resume its operations before they could get examined.

"It felt good to be back at the stadium. It's been a second home for so many of us that I missed being here. Although we haven't started practice yet, it was nice to meet the other players,” Karun Nair was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“The first couple of weeks were fine because we were coming off a hectic season. But after that, it got tough. As professional cricketers, we have a routine which suddenly ceased to exist. That said, we had no reason to complain, given the pandemic's global impact.

“The situation taught me to be more patient. I utilised the time to get fitter. While I'm eager to pick up my bat again and hit the nets, it's important each one of us understands the situation and respects the rules."

An official date for resumption of training is yet to be announced by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), but the players who underwent examinations are said to be starting light training and drills sometime during the latter part of this week.