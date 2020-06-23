Fit and ready to compete in all three Tests versus Windies, asserts Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer, who missed a chunk of England’s tour of South Africa due to an elbow injury, has asserted that he is now fully fit and raring to go and has stated that he is willing to partake in all three Tests vs Windies. Archer revealed that his body feels fresh and that he does not feel any pain.

After becoming eligible to play for England in early 2019, Jofra Archer rose to the limelight like no other player in the English cricket history, with him bowling the country to victory in the World Cup and becoming an Ashes hero all in the span of three months. For a good few months, it looked like the Barbados-born quick could do no wrong but the load inflicted on his body meant that he eventually started to crumble down physically and his body broke down mid-way through the tour of South Africa, where England won the Tests and the T20Is.

Unlike several players, however, this lockdown has served as a blessing for Archer, who, has had ample time to recover from all injuries, and ahead of England’s three-match Test series against the Windies, that starts next month, the 25-year-old tearaway has revealed that he is fit and raring to go and is even ready to play in all three Test matches.

"Despite the fact that the three matches of this series are played in such a short space of time ... I could play all three -- but everyone will be a bit cautious in terms of workload, thinking about the body and what lies ahead," Archer wrote in his Daily Mail column.

"... Bowling has been a gradual progression but despite the fact that I was resting my elbow injury when we went into lockdown in March, I have followed similar loads to the other England Test bowlers."

A criticism that came Archer’s way during the handful of Tests he played last year was the lack of intensity he showed in his bowling, with many believing that the pacer often came off as ‘lethargic’. However, the 25-year-old has now revealed that he felt his intensity hit great heights in net sessions against batsmen and further added that he felt free of any pain in his body - something that, he believes, will help him bowl intense spells throughout the course of matches.

"This past fortnight has been a lot different from the previous few weeks of practice as the intensity when you introduce batters goes up without you even noticing."

"So far everything feels like clockwork. Crunch in, crunch out, my body feels fresh, and there are no issues with my right elbow whatsoever, touch wood."

The first Test between the two sides will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on July 8 in a bio-secure environment.