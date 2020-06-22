Would not swap any West Indian pacer for Jofra Archer, states Shane Dowrich

Ahead of the series against England, Shane Dowrich has admitted that he would not swap any of the West Indian pacers for the inclusion of the West Indies-born Jofra Archer. After three years, Dowrich is all set to return to England, a place, according to him, which has changed his career.

28-year-old Dowrich has become West Indies first-choice keeper in Test cricket, thanks to his impressive performances with the bat, with him scoring 246 runs in his last four Test matches, at an average of 49.20. One of Dowrich’s main responsibilities in the team is his work behind the stumps, where he has 78 catches and 5 stumpings to his name, and he has done that job with elan. Ahead of the long-awaited series against England, amidst talks of Jofra Archer, the wicketkeeper has now stated that he would not swap any of the current Windies stars for Archer.

“No. I think he’s made his decision in terms of where his career is going to go, and I wish him all the best. But at the end of the day we have a wonderful bowling lineup and I’m happy with the team that take the field with me,” said Dowrich, reported The Guardian.

“I know Jofra pretty well, he’s an amazing talent and I wish him well going into this series. But at the end of the day when we cross that line, it’s the West Indies against England.”

In 2017, the then 25-year-old rookie was part of the squad for the trip to England. In the first Test at Birmingham, the Barbados star found himself in a tangle after he was trapped dead-in front Roland-Jones. His form, however, never saw a rise in the entire series, with his high score being just 14, in the third Test at Lord’s. Three years later, the wicketkeeper admitted that the 2017 series has really shaped and changed his career.

“The last time I was here was very tough for me, but it was a series that really changed around my career. I was young, in unfamiliar territory and I really didn’t cope very well with it to be honest. But I’ve learned a lot from my experience of here last time.”

“I would love to score a Test hundred in England. I think I’ve been putting in enough work … and I consider myself a different player to what I was three years ago. Batting in England will always be a challenge, but I think I’m ready.”