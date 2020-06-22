Would love to score a century against England in England, admits Roston Chase

While he has completed one from his bucket list of scoring a century against England, Roston Chase has admitted that he would love to get another one against the same opposition away from home. The all-rounder also claimed that the Windies' batting unit is improving and knows how to get runs.

The last time when England and West Indies met each other, in Test cricket, it was the home side, the Windies, who emerged victorious in the series against the Three Lions, winning the series 2-1. However, this time around, the side will face a completely different test altogether, with the Caribbean side touring England in what will be the first international series post the COVID-19 break. All-rounder Roston Chase, who is one of the key members of the tourists' batting unit, admitted that he would love to get a century against England away from home.

Previously in England, the all-rounder has only managed to put up 80 runs in three Tests, at an average of 13.33. Chase, however, in the 2018/19 home series against the Three Lions, was the best version of himself, as played a vital part in all games, including scoring a 102* at Gros Islet.

“I’ve always wanted to score a century in England. I scored a century against England in the Caribbean, but I would love to get one in England,” he told media via video conference, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

The all-rounder also reckoned that people take batsmen seriously when they score a century in England against the Dukes ball. Chase also added that he would not be happy if he does not get one century in the upcoming series.

“As I said, when you score hundreds in England, I think, as a batsman people take you more serious and rate you a bit higher. I’m looking to have a good series with the bat, score as many runs as possible. I will not be happy if I don’t get at least one century.”

In the absence of Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo, the onus of scoring lies on the top-order batsmen. Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell would shoulder the responsibility at the top of the order in swinging conditions, while Chase will be an integral part of the middle-order setup.

“It’s fair to say that we haven’t had the best time as a top order. But I think some of the guys have played 30 or more Test matches, so the guys are experienced and know how to get runs at that level – so we are ever improving,” said Chase.