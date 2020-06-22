Virat Kohli comes out harder with bat when you have a go at him, feels David Warner

Today at 6:10 PM
David Warner has warned his Australia teammates to not get under Virat Kohli’s skin by saying that the Indian bites harder if anyone tries to incite him. The former Australia vice-captain has also added that this summer’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy between the two sides will be a much-anticipated one.
As shown in the docuseries, The Test, Tim Paine was seen delivering a classic message to his boys, advising them not to get involved with Virat Kohli. That seemed to have done wonders as after his century in Perth in a losing cause, Kohli’s bat remained largely silent, in the 2018/19 series between the two sides. David Warner advised his teammates to follow the same approach as he believes poking Kohli will have an adverse effect on their own team.
"I thrive on the crowd, I thrive on people sort of going at me in the field. And getting into that battle. I think Virat is quite similar, if you go a little bit at Virat he comes out harder with the bat and he plays amazing. We have seen that time and time again. There is no point in actually trying to poke the bear because at the end of the day if you do that it just fires up the person a bit more,” Warner told India Today.
"It's a much-anticipated return to Australia for India. I am excited, one to be selected and to be a part of that. Last time we were not bad but were beaten by a good team and their bowling was relentless. Now, India has got the best batting line-up and our bowlers will like to target them."
Australia are supposed to host India for a four-match Test series in December, which will be followed by three ODIs.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.