Virat Kohli comes out harder with bat when you have a go at him, feels David Warner

"I thrive on the crowd, I thrive on people sort of going at me in the field. And getting into that battle. I think Virat is quite similar, if you go a little bit at Virat he comes out harder with the bat and he plays amazing. We have seen that time and time again. There is no point in actually trying to poke the bear because at the end of the day if you do that it just fires up the person a bit more,” Warner told India Today.