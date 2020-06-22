Saleem Pervez approached Pakistan players with match fixing offers, reveals Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed, in a startling revelation, has claimed that late Saleem Pervez was the Pakistan cricketer who approached his teammates with match-fixing offers. Javed has further claimed that his career was cut short due to him refusing to get involved in match-fixing.

From the infamous match-fixing scandal in the early 2000s, which involved big names such as Hansie Cronje and Mohammad Azharuddin, to the Lord’s spot-fixing scandal in 2010 to the IPL spot-fixing controversy in 2013, the sport of cricket has time and again be infected by the deadly disease that is corruption. This has seen ICC increase vigilance and educate players about the rights and wrongs, in order to prevent them from falling into the deadly trap. In fact, as recently as last year, renowned Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was handed a two-year suspension for failing to report a corrupt approach.

Despite only a few scandals coming to the limelight, there have always been claims made about match-fixing having existed in the sport as early as the 80s and now, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has come up with an astounding revelation of his own.

Javed, who played 195 international matches for Pakistan between 1989 and 1998, has claimed that the Pakistan players were approached by Saleem Pervez, who passed away in 2013, for fixing matches and stated that the players were offered lavish cars and millions of dollars of money.

“Lavish cars and millions of rupees were handed over to a cricketer. I was also asked to fix matches and was told that if I did not comply, my career would be finished. Players were approached with match-fixing offers through a former cricketer named Saleem Pervez,” Javed was quoted as saying in a local news channel, reported by Cricket Pakistan.

Javed was a regular member of the Pakistan side in the 90s, with him playing no less than 163 ODIs for the country, but the former pacer claimed that his career was cut short due to him not agreeing to fix matches. Javed said that ‘people’ tried to sideline him due to his stance but insisted that he was proud to stay away from corrupt practices.

“When I came to know about fixing, I took a strong stance and stood by it. I don’t regret the fact that it shortened my career as I strongly believe in my values. People tried to sideline me from tours because of my stance and would also reprimand those people who would talk to me.”

Javed’s last international appearance came in a Test against Zimbabwe in Lahore in 1998.