Request ICC, BCCI, SLC to investigate 2011 World Cup final fixing claims, urges Aravinda de Silva

Refuting the claims of minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, former Lankan cricketer Aravinda de Silva has urged the ICC, BCCI and SLC to look into the 2011 World Cup final fixing claims. De Silva also reckoned that getting everything cleared would be ideal for the greater good of the game.

Recently, the 2011 World Cup final, where India beat Sri Lanka convincingly, came under the scanner after former Sri Lankan sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage reckoned that the 2011 Grand event was rigged and it was decided beforehand that India would walk away as the victors of the tournament.

However, refuting those claims, former Sri Lankan skipper, Aravinda de Silva urged the cricketing boards across the board to have a final look at the matter and clear it once in for all. De Silva, who previously worked as the Chairman of Selectors of SLC, also admitted that having such mystified claims takes away the hard work of the cricketers, who won the event.

“We cannot let people get away all the time with lies. I request everyone, ICC, BCCI, and SLC to investigate this immediately,” he told Sri Lankan newspaper Sunday Times.

“Just like we cherished our World Cup victory, players like Sachin (Tendulkar) cherish these moments for the rest of their lives. I think in the interest of Sachin and the millions of cricket fans across India, it’s the duty of the Indian government and their cricket board to initiate an impartial inquiry to see whether they have won a fixed World Cup,” de Silva added.

In the recent past, veteran Sri Lankan cricketers Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara have denied the claims and have put the former minister’s claims as just election theatrics. The World Cup-winning skipper, de Silva, meanwhile, also wanted to get past this issue for the greater good of the game of cricket.

“When serious allegations like these are being made, it affects a lot of people. In this case not only us, the selectors, the players, and the team management but Indian cricketers who deservingly won the world title. We need to clear this once and for all for the greater good of the game we love,” he added.