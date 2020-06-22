Pakistan’s Mohammad Irfan takes to Twitter to quash death rumours

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan, who is well known for being the tallest active international bowler in world cricket, on Sunday, took to Twitter to quash rumours of his death that had spread on social media. On Sunday, there was speculation that Irfan had lost his life in a car accident.

In one of the more bizarre happenings in the world of cricket in recent times, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan, on Sunday, had to take to social media to deny rumours of his death, which had reportedly spread like wildfire yesterday. Irfan, who is 38 and still active in both international and domestic cricket, took to Twitter to lash out at people for spreading ‘fake news’ about his supposed death which, according to several people, occurred in a car accident.

The 38-year-old pacer, in a livid Tweet, claimed that he was healthy and there was no accident and lashed out at people for spreading false information about him. Irfan said that the news disturbed his friends and family to an unbelievable extent.

‘Some social media outlets have been spreading a baseless fake news about my death in a car accident. This has disturbed my family & friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well,” the pacer tweeted on Sunday.

Rumours of Irfan’s death was triggered after another Mohammad Irfan, a former member of Pakistan’s deaf cricket team, unfortunately, lost his life. The news of the passing away of the latter was confirmed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Twitter, as the board expressed their condolences for the unexpected passing of the former deaf team cricketer.