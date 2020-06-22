Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf test positive for Coronavirus

Pakistan’s preparation for the England series has suffered a massive blow after Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan tested positive for Covid-19. PCB announced that in a media release that the three, who were supposed to be with the team, have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation.

“The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation,” said the PCB in a statement.

“The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday.”

The three players are in the squad announced for the England series, scheduled to be played in August, and were tested for the same reason. It has created shockwaves around the feasibility of the series happening, with the Pakistan squad slated to land in the UK in early July.