Cricketers take to Twitter to pay tribute to late Rajinder Goel

Domestic cricket stalwart Rajinder Goel, highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy, on Sunday, passed away, aged 77. Goel is widely regarded as the finest bowler to have never played for the country & cricketers across India took to Twitter to pay their respects to the legendary spinner.
Here is how cricketers paid their tributes to the legendary Rajinder Goel
A very simple, humble man. Highest wicket taker in his last first class season. 750 First- class wickets but never played for India. Was India’s loss. Rajinder Goel ji ko vinamra Shraddhanjali. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/qTYvalr1nU— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2020
R.I.P🙏🙏
His Ranji Trophy records speaks for itself. 750 wickets and a staggering career over twenty years. A legend of Indian first class cricket. RIP Rajinder Goel ji.🙏🙏— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 22, 2020
Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family. God bless your soul 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qH7ZCIFsIC— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 21, 2020
RIP #RajinderGoel ji. Master of his craft. Killer line & length in our terrain. Humility personified. Condolences to the entire family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C3YJNPob1e— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 21, 2020
His numbers speak for his greatness! R.I.P sir
Rest in peace Rajinder Goel ji 🙏🏻— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) June 22, 2020
One of the finest players in the domestic circuit. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Thank you for inspiring a generation of cricketers. RIP #RajinderGoel sir— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) June 22, 2020
Man with the most Ranji Trophy wickets & a domestic stalwart Rajinder Goel is no more. Picked 750 First-Class wickets yet never played for India. A dacoit wrote to him congratulating him on picking 600 Ranji Trophy wickets. Goel ji was happy & even replied to him #RIP sir pic.twitter.com/m3cXcBIX8F— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2020
R.I.P Legend! :|
We've lost a legend in Rajinder Goel Ji. Him being the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy, speaks volumes about the career he had. Wishing all the strength to his family and loved ones. 🙏🏼— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 22, 2020
Saddened to hear about the passing away of Rajinder Goel ji! He was a stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket picking up more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 22, 2020
May his soul Rest in Peace and my heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hqDoSsoL5y
May his soul rest in peace🙏
Rest in peace Sir🙏Was lucky 2 click this picture wit u. My Childhood Coach #ManabSir will always share stories about ur skill nd how good u were nd unlucky not 2 play 4 India🇮🇳It was a special moment 4 me wen I met u in person.Condolence 2 ur families nd friends🙏 #RajinderGoel pic.twitter.com/WUhzjqKwHb— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 22, 2020
Very sad to hear that a giant of Indian cricket, Rajinder Goel, has passed away. Champion bowler.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 21, 2020
