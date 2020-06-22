 user tracker image
    Cricketers take to Twitter to pay tribute to late Rajinder Goel

    Cricketers take to Twitter to pay tribute to late Rajinder Goel

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:27 PM

    Domestic cricket stalwart Rajinder Goel, highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy, on Sunday, passed away, aged 77. Goel is widely regarded as the finest bowler to have never played for the country & cricketers across India took to Twitter to pay their respects to the legendary spinner.

    Here is how cricketers paid their tributes to the legendary Rajinder Goel

    R.I.P🙏🙏

    His numbers speak for his greatness! R.I.P sir

    R.I.P Legend! :|

    May his soul rest in peace🙏

