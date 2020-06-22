Cricket South Africa reports seven positive COVID-19 cases after conducting 100 tests

Today at 9:01 PM
Cricket South Africa (CSA) have revealed that seven people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after the organisation conducted mass testing of 100 people. However, CEO Jacques Faul stated that the names will be revealed as the medical ethical protocol does not allow them to do so.
While the Coronavirus has held its grip over the entire world, Cricket South Africa announced their ambitious plan of launching a new format cricket, 3TCEvent, to be played in Centurion on June 27. However, the tournament failed to get the go-ahead from the Health ministry, with that now being shelved to a later date. In hindsight, now it can be stated that a great problem has been averted with seven Cricket South Africa employees being tested for the virus.
"We were definitely going to have people testing positive. Having conducted over 100 tests, seven is actually quite low. Our medical ethical protocol does not allow us to share info about people that have tested positive," CSA's acting CEO Jacques Faul told 'Sport24', reported PTI.
The pandemic has so far seen many players, including cricketers, suffering from Covid-19 influenza with former Mashrafe Mortaza and Shahid Afridi being the latest high-profile names to have tested positive for the virus. In South Africa, too, first-class cricketer Solo Nqweni has been suffering from the virus.
