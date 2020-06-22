Cricket South Africa reports seven positive COVID-19 cases after conducting 100 tests

While the Coronavirus has held its grip over the entire world, Cricket South Africa announced their ambitious plan of launching a new format cricket, 3TCEvent, to be played in Centurion on June 27. However, the tournament failed to get the go-ahead from the Health ministry, with that now being shelved to a later date. In hindsight, now it can be stated that a great problem has been averted with seven Cricket South Africa employees being tested for the virus.