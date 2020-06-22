Blessed to have Rahul Dravid in life, attests Sanju Samson

Kerala's Sanju Samson has stated that he was incredibly lucky to have someone like Rahul Dravid as his go-to person very early in his life, ever since his Rajasthan Royals days. The Kerala wicket-keeper batsman has also added that Dravid knows how to communicate and convince a cricketer.

After making his first-class debut at the age of 17 for Kerala against Vidarbha, Sanju Samson was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 but made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals the following year - the same year Dravid played his last game for the Royals. Samson had been a protege under the former Indian skipper since then, with the duo since reuniting at Delhi Daredevils, India A and National Cricket Academy in various roles. Samson is incredibly grateful for the same.

“Interacting with Rahul sir at the age of 18 was really a blessing for me. I am blessed to have someone like Rahul sir in my life. Dravid sir is a cricketer and a coach who has gone through rough times and the golden times as well. So, he knows how to communicate or how to convince a cricketer,” Sanju told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.

“What type of mindset we should have, or how we should prepare for a tournament, or how we should face failures and successes in our life and much more. I have learnt almost everything from Dravid sir from the age of 18 to 20 at the Rajasthan Royals and then during my India A stint. I would like to say that not only me, almost every youngster in the Indian team has (been) groomed under Dravid sir. He always says 'my doors are always open’. We can call him or contact him and get his advice on any topic. Whenever I am in doubt, I call Dravid sir,” Samson added.

Rajasthan Royals, the franchise he represents, have always been one of the sides to have backed the domestic and age-group cricketers since its inception. Samson is one of the many cricketers to have graduated successfully and has now become a pertinent figure in the side. On being asked about that, the wicket-keeper paid rich tributes to the Jaipur-based side.

“The journey has been amazing with Rajasthan Royals. When I was 18, there was no other team who gave me an opportunity on this big stage. Rajasthan Royals showed their trust in me and they saw the potential in me and they gave me the opportunity. Dravid sir was my captain and when I made my debut, he came and said ‘just go out there and express yourself’," Sanju said.

“From that day, RR became a second family for me. Whenever I go to the Royals, I am always smiling, happy and laughing. I really enjoy playing cricket with them,” the 25-year-old who has also played 4 T20 internationals for India so far told TimesofIndia.com.