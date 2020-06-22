Always told myself that I will play IPL again, pronounces Sreesanth

After his last IPL game came in 2013 and following the end of his ban for spot-fixing, Sreesanth has pronounced that he will return to IPL soon and would put his name in the Auction pool. He also added that he will give answers to all questions regarding corruption charges, through the tournament.

Sreesanth’s cricketing life has been topsy-turvy, with the Kerala pacer achieving double World Cup wins, in 2007 and 2011 being part of the Indian squad, whilst also overseeing plenty of lows. Despite his success around the world, especially in red-ball cricket, the speedster's career came to a stalemate in the year 2013, when he was amongst the three players caught on account of spot-fixing during an IPL encounter with the Rajasthan Royals.

With the charges against the pacer put down and his return date just around the corner, which is September, The Kerala pacer pronounced that he will make himself available for the 2021 IPL auctions to appear in IPL once again. Earlier this week, the pacer was shortlisted for selection in the Kerala State team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, which would give him the opportunity to showcase his form.

"I will put my name for sure (at the auctions) if I am performing well, which I think I will. There are teams which will be interested and I have always told myself that I will again play IPL. That's where I was thrown out and I will make sure I am back on that platform, win matches,” he said, reported Cricbuzz.

The two-time World Cup winner also added that the cash-rich tournament would be the ideal stage where he would give an answer to all the questions that popped up with respect to the corruption charges that were imposed on him. During his last campaign in the tournament, the right-arm pacer picked up five wickets in seven appearances, but his best form, however, came in the inaugural edition of the IPL.

"The only place through which I can give an answer (to the corruption charges) is through IPL even if I play for India. I want to face the fear and that's the only way to live life,” he added.

"Most of my fear was about what people would say when I play my next cricket match. I am sure all those people will realize what I went through and who are behind it. Everything will come out sooner or later. I will make sure that I have that much performance to get picked," he concluded.