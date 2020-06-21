Technology has improved umpiring massively, feels Steve Bucknor

"I am not certain if it affects the confidence of umpires, but I know it has improved umpiring. It has improved umpiring because there was a time when we were saying the batsman was so-called playing down the line, therefore he is not going to be given out leg before, but if the technology is saying the ball is hitting, then you have to give him out. So, we learn from technology,” Bucknor said on the Mason and Guests radio programme in Barbados, reported Cricbuzz.