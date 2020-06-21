Shane Watson sledged me in RCB trials after I hit him for a six, reveals N Jagadeesan

Today at 6:52 PM
CSK wicket-keeper Narayan Jagadeesan has narrated an interesting story of how he hit Shane Watson for a switch hit which irked the Aussie completely during an RCB trial. The Tamil Nadu player has also added that he told the same story to Watson when the duo joined forces in Chennai.
A brilliant season for Dindigul Dragons in the 2016 Tamil Nadu Premier League resulted in Jagadeesan being given an opportunity with the Tamil Nadu side in the Ranji Trophy in the subsequent season. His fantastic glovework, coupled with his artistic batting display, helped him make it to the Royal Challengers Bangalore trails, where he managed to tonk a few. One of those shots was against Shane Watson when the TN man changed his position to hit the Aussie’s ball for a boundary and that made the latter really furious.
“When Shane Watson was bowling to me, I played a switch-hit against him which went to the boundary. Watson was furious. He came up to me and said ‘what do you think of yourself? You think you can hit me like that?’ He literally swore at me (laughs). The next two balls, he steamed in with intent. As things panned out, the coach said it was the last set [of deliveries] at the nets. Before Watson could take my head off, I walked out of the nets! (laughs loudly),” Jagadeesan said in a chat show Homerun with AV with sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.
Two years later, the duo united once again and this time at Chennai Super Kings, where Watson became an integral part of the set-up. So the first thing that Jagadeesan did was remind the Aussie of the incident. But this time it was a pure exclamation from the all-rounder.
“Oh yeah, I reminded him about it during my very first year. Initially, Watson couldn’t remember the incident, but when I told him ‘switch hit’, he instantly remembered. He was like: “Hey, you were the guy”. I just said ‘yes’ (laughs),” the wicket-keeper added.
