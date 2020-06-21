Shane Watson sledged me in RCB trials after I hit him for a six, reveals N Jagadeesan

“When Shane Watson was bowling to me, I played a switch-hit against him which went to the boundary. Watson was furious. He came up to me and said ‘what do you think of yourself? You think you can hit me like that?’ He literally swore at me (laughs). The next two balls, he steamed in with intent. As things panned out, the coach said it was the last set [of deliveries] at the nets. Before Watson could take my head off, I walked out of the nets! (laughs loudly),” Jagadeesan said in a chat show Homerun with AV with sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.