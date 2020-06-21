Piyush Chawla names three Indians in all-time Test XI; no place for Dhoni or Kohli

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, on Saturday, picked his ‘All time Test XI’ and interestingly only opted for three Indians in his XI - Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag and Kapil Dev. Chawla, who played three Tests himself, picked four Australians in his XI, including Hayden, Ponting, Gilchrist and Warne.

After bursting onto the scene as an 18-year-old, back in 2006, Piyush Chawla was destined for great things, but, unfortunately, things did not quite pan out as expected, for the leg-spinner. After playing a cluster of international matches between 2006 and 2011, Chawla’s inability to make an extensive impact at the top level meant that he was phased out of the national set-up, and eventually, the leg-spinner’s international career effectively came to an end as early as 2012.

Eight years on, Chawla has since adjusted his game to suit the needs of the IPL, where he has now become a seasoned campaigner, and on Saturday, the 31-year-old appeared on an Instagram live session with ‘Cricket Revolt’ to discuss his career. Chawla, in the session, also did a fun segment where he picked his All Time Test XI.

The leg-spinner opted for two weapons of destruction - Virender Sehwag and Matthew Hayden - as the openers up top, while he chose Ricky Ponting over Rahul Dravid for the No.3 position. When asked about the choice, Chawla said that he preferred having a commanding leader at No.3. The 31-year-old’s choice at No.4 was a no-brainer, Sachin Tendulkar, and at No.5, he opted to go for the ever-so-elegant and prolific Brian Lara.

Chawla then picked Adam Gilchrist, who he played under in Kings XI Punjab, as the side’s wicket-keeper at No.6, while the legendary Kapil Dev occupied the No.7 position. Wasim Akram and Shane Warne, two of the finest cricketers of all time, took the No.8 and No.9 spots in the leg-spinners’ XI, while the side was completed by Muttiah Muralitharan at No.10 and Curtly Ambrose at No.11. Chawla said that the No.11 position was a close call between Ambrose and McGrath and further revealed that he would have Jacques Kallis as the side’s 12th man.

Piyush Chawla’s all-time Test XI

Virender Sehwag, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Adam Gilchrist (wk), Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Curtly Ambrose, Jacques Kallis (12th man)