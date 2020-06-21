Mitchell Starc turns to video footage to claim $1.53 million insurance payout for IPL 2018

Mitchell Starc, who missed the entirety of the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League owing to injury, is said to have submitted video evidence in his tussle with the insurers to claim a $1.53 million payout for missing the IPL. A trial for the same has now been rescheduled for August 12.

The auction ahead of the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Kolkata Knight Riders purchase Mitchell Starc, who was then the hottest fast bowling property in the entire world, for a staggering sum of ₹9.40 crore, but to both the franchise and the player’s dismay, the Aussie sustained an untimely injury right ahead of the tournament, in the Test series against South Africa.

The injury sustained by Starc meant that he missed the entire IPL 2018 season, but the left-armer, however, then, with the help of lawyers, sued a syndicate of Lloyd's of London, the long-running insurance market where coverage can be bought for unique circumstances that traditional insurers don't insure against, for a subsequent payout.

But according to a Sydney Morning Herald report, the lawyers representing the insurer, however, are said to have been not convinced by the authenticity of Starc’s claim, with them disputing the timing of the injury, which came in the second Test, due to which a civil trial was listed for March 30. The trial was then said to have been pushed to June 17, but it has reportedly now been delayed until August 12, after mediation talks broke down due to Starc’s manager Andrew Fraser providing footage from Fox Sports of Starc bowling during the second Test.

It is believed that the delay is said to have been caused by the insurers claiming that they did not have enough time to assess the video footage that Starc’s lawyers provided - one clip lasting one minute 37 seconds and the second 7:25 minutes - but Starc’s lawyers are said to be unhappy with the same, given they believed that the insurers had over 13 months time to review the case.

Starc’s lawyers are said to have argued that “he was bowling on uneven foot marks on a worn pitch and "he suffered an injury to his right tibial bone (Injury), revealed by a sudden onset of pain in his right calf which worsened over the next few bowling sessions and during the next Test match,” a claim that the lawyers of the insurers are said to have disputed.

Reports from medical experts from both sides are also said to be contradictory and thus the fate of the matter is bound to be learnt only post the trial, which is scheduled for August 12.