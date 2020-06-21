Anil Kumble probably the greatest match-winner India has produced, states Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has said that Anil Kumble is probably the greatest match-winner India has ever produced given the fact that the former India skipper would find wickets even in unfavourable conditions. The off-spinner played under Kumble’s captaincy from 2007 to the time when the latter retired.

Having played with contemporaries like Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, Anil Kumble was a stand out in the Indian team. Although he was not a big turner of the ball, Kumble’s tally of 619 Test wickets shows how great a player he was. Additionally, with 337 wickets in 271 50-over games, Kumble still remains India's highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs. Moreover, he was only the second bowler after Jim Laker to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who played under the captaincy of Kumble from 2007-08, stated that the legspinner is the greatest to have ever played for India. Besides, he also regarded Kumble as a big match-winner.

"In my view, Anil bhai was the greatest ever who played for India. He's probably the greatest match-winner India has ever produced. People used to say he didn't spin the ball, but he showed that if you had the heart, you could get batsmen out regardless of whether the ball spun or not," Harbhajan told Sportstar.

"If anyone has half the competitiveness Anil bhai had, he would become a champion. I'm lucky to have played with him for so many years. He was an unbelievably committed player," he added.