I decided last season not to play for Bengal anymore, reveals Ashok Dinda

Ashok Dinda, who had an infamous spat with his former bowling partner and current bowling coach Ranadeb Bose, has stated that he will move to a new team next season. Dinda, who represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is, also added that he was unhappy with the treatment he received last year.

The Cricket Association of Bengal dropped the veteran pacer from the Bengal Ranji Trophy squad ahead of a match against Andhra due to ‘misconduct’ as the association accused him of abusing bowling coach Ranadeb Bose after a pre-match practice session. Bengal coach Arun Lal then revealed that the CAB secretary had requested him to apologise but the pacer decided not to do that, taking him off the game.

While he has not returned to the side since then, even though Bengal made it to the finals of the Ranji Trophy, Dinda has now announced that he's already in talks with a few teams and would soon apply for an NOC from Cricket Association of Bengal.

"I will not be part of Bengal anymore, that's for sure. It was a decision I had taken last season only. It's my personal matter. You have seen what (actor) Sushant Singh Rajput had to go through... Sob jagay eki jinish -- (favouritism, politics are everywhere),” said Dinda, who represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is, reported PTI.

“But I'm mentally strong and nobody can break me. I will play for some other state. I've got a few offers and discussions are on. But I'm yet to finalise which state I'm going to represent next season.”

While Dinda had a public discontent with Bose ever since their playing days, his relationship with Lal is no good either. That played a part as Dinda, who is Bengal's second-highest wicket-taker after Utpal Chatterjee, moved out of his own state. But he also added that he is on good terms with CAB president Avishek Dalmiya and the current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

"I'm not happy playing here with this group of the coaching staff. The way I was treated, I've nothing to say. I've done the job for them and now I'm of no use. It's a selfish world. I'll definitely miss the home state, 100 percent, having played for so many years. I also missed them last year. But I'm in good terms with my former teammates... (CAB president) Avishek is very friendly and good-hearted. At times, I also speak to Dadi (Sourav Ganguly)," Dinda signed off.