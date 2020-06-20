West Indies to count on pace attack in England, reveals Shannon Gabriel

Windies ace pacer Shannon Gabriel has insisted that the team is going to depend on pace, just like they did last year at home, during their tour of England. Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, and Kemar Roach had played a significant role in West Indies’ 2-1 victory at home against England in 2019.

"I don't think the plans should change too much from what we did in the Caribbean. We used pace and that worked. What we did was successful. I don't think we should fix anything that is not broken," Gabriel told media via video conference, as quoted by TOI.

Due to his injury, which was followed by a recent ankle surgery, Gabriel was announced as one of the reserves for the England tour. However, the right-arm pacer attested that he would regain full fitness ahead of the series which starts on July 8. The England-West Indies series will mark the return of international cricket after it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gabriel last appeared in a Test match against India at home, in September 2019.

"After being away from the game so long, almost six or seven months, you're kind of hungry to get back on the field. I'm looking forward to the warm-up games and then we will take it from there. I've played a few Test matches before, so I know how to prepare," Gabriel said.

"The last time I played (for West Indies) was the India series (last September) in Jamaica. I want to play, I want to be ready to play against England. I'm fully motivated. If you're playing for your country and you're not motivated, you really should not be on the field. This is not about half-hearted. You have to be all in.”

West Indies will have two inter-squad warm-up matches in Manchester before they travel to Southampton for the series-opener.