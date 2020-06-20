Was standing on Lord’s balcony for Dravid’s hundred on our debut, reveals Sourav Ganguly

Today at 9:12 PM
Sourav Ganguly, who scored a hundred on his Test debut, has recalled waiting on the Lod’s balcony for Rahul Dravid to score his hundred. After Ganguly finished on 131, Dravid carried on till the next day and was on 95 when Ganguly hoped to see his fellow debutant reach the three-figure mark.
It was on June 20, 1996, that Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their Test debuts against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Ganguly, coming at No.3, scored 131, including 20 boundaries, and made it to the Lord’s honour boards on his Test debut. Meanwhile, Dravid came out to bat at No.7 and scored 95 before falling to former pacer Chris Lewis. The current BCCI President recalled that he was waiting on the balcony to watch Dravid score a hundred.
"I was too engrossed in my performance to be honest. When he (Dravid) came into bat, I was already at 70 odd. I remember my 100 scoring shot which was a cover drive through point and he was at the non-striker's end. I finished the day at 131, I got out an hour after tea and he carried on," recalled Ganguly, as quoted by TOI.
"He came back the next morning and got 95. I was standing at the Lord's balcony hoping that he would get a hundred. I have seen him play at the under 15s, then Ranji Trophy together. I had seen his debut at Eden Gardens and then seeing his debut at Lord's. So, I watched his career closely. It would have been great had we both got hundreds that day," added the current BCCI chief.
Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid too took to Twitter to cherish the moment his partner, Ganguly, reached three figures.
"He (Ganguly) batted at 3, I came in at 7 in that game. So I had a long time to watch him bat and bat very well actually. I did feel really nice for him that he got that hundred," said Dravid in a video posted by the ICC on their Twitter handle.
