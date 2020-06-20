Reports | Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for Coronavirus

Today at 3:57 PM
Mashrafe Mortaza has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus after giving samples for a Covid-19 test on June 18 due to fever. Mortaza is set to have contracted the novel virus from his mother-in-law, who tested positive on June 15, but the former Bangladesh captain is physically doing fine now.
With the global pandemic going out of hands thanks to the softening of lockdown rules, it is becoming even more dangerous, with the virus spreading at the rate of knots. Cricket fans, who had to deal with the news of Shahid Afridi being tested positive for Covid-19 last week, have now received another jolt in the form of Mashrafe Mortza testing positive for the novel virus.
As per a report in Dhaka Tribune, Mortaza is doing well after having contracted the virus. His tests had come out positive in the morning, but the fever is set to have gone down while he is being treated in an isolation facility. This is the second case of a cricketer being tested in under a week, for Coronavirus, after former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tested positive a few days ago.
“Mashrafe complained of fever on Thursday night. On Friday his sample for Covid19 test was collected and the result showed positive [today]. He is doing well at the moment and his family is also fine,” informed the source, reported Dhaka Tribune.
Mortaza is the sixth reported cricketer overall to test positive for the virus after Scotland’s Majid Haq, South Africa’s Solo Nqweni and Pakistan's Taufeeq Umar, Zafara Sarfraz and Shahid Afridi. Sarfraz unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.