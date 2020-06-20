No one deserves to be in T20 team more than Suryakumar Yadav, states Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has heaped praise on his former Mumbai Indians teammate Suryarkumar Yadav and has stated that the right-hander should ideally be a part of the Indian T20 side. Harbhajan has further wished for Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Jaiswal to be a part of the national side’s training camp.

After a bright start to his domestic career in 2010, Suryakumar Yadav fell off the radar for a brief while but rose to fame through his stint with the KKR in the IPL, from 2014 to 2017, where he donned the role of a finisher and did it with perfection. It was Yadav’s stroke-making ability which caught the eye, but the 29-year-old then showcased the other side of his batting - the consistent, run-machine avatar - after moving to Mumbai Indians in 2018, scoring an astonishing 936 runs across two seasons, often batting at the top of the order.

The right-hander’s immaculate consistency in white-ball domestic competitions seen him become a prime candidate for selection in the national T20 team and now, Suryakumar Yadav’s former MI teammate Harbhajan Singh has batted for the selection of the right-hander. Harbhajan opined Yadav deserves to be a part of the T20 side and further added that he would like to see U19 stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi in the training camp post the restart.

"I would like to see Suryakumar Yadav, the young U-19 leg-spinner (Ravi Bishnoi) and Yashasvi Jaiswal in that camp. They should get a chance to interact with the senior players. No one deserves it more than Surya, who should be in that T20 team," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by TOI.

Meanwhile, several experts, including MSK Prasad and Deep Dasgupta, gave their opinion on whether MS Dhoni should be a part of the national team’s camp once the side starts outdoor training. While Prasad stated that Dhoni should be present in the case of the camp being a preparatory one for the WT20, Dasgupta, on the other hand, noted that the former wicket-keeper’s presence in a camp would be invaluable for the younger players. Dasgupta also added that he still considered Dhoni to be in the mix for selection.

"I don't know whether the T20 World Cup is happening or not. If it is happening and you are just looking at the camp as a precursor to the tournament, then MS should definitely be there. If it's a case of bilaterals, then you already have KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson," said MSK Prasad.

"I mean if Dhoni is a part of that camp, it will be six weeks with the next batch of keepers who can pick his brains. Yes, if he is not a part of that camp, I would still not rule him out if he has a good IPL. Say he bats at No 4 for CSK and gets 500 runs, can you ignore him then?,” Dasgupta questioned.