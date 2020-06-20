No better fielder in the world than Ravindra Jadeja, admits Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has stated that former India teammate Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder around in current age, especially with his ability to throw quickly with surgical precision. In addition to his throwing, according to Gambhir, Jadeja also has the safest pair of hands in world cricket.

The fact that many, including the great Jonty Rhodes, have hailed Ravindra Jadeja’s fielding shows how brilliant the Indian cricketer is at his job. He has grown leaps and bounds in all regards, and his leaps to take those catches and sometimes his throws that seem incredible, make him a major figure in the Indian side. However, when it comes to determining whether Jadeja is the best in world cricket currently, there are other contenders such as Martin Guptill, Ben Stokes, and Trent Boult.

However, according to former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, Jadeja, the world’s best fielder going around at the moment. Gambhir specified that even though Jadeja might not field at the slips, it’s because of his ability to throw the ball better than most which makes him the greatest of the current age. The former cricketer also regarded Jadeja as the safest pair of hands on the field.

“I think, in world cricket, there is no better fielder than Jadeja, an overall fielder. Maybe he doesn’t field at slip and gully, but no one is better than him in throwing. No one covers the outfield like him. Put him at point or cover, you can get him to field anywhere. No one has a safer pair of hands than him. Ravindra Jadeja, probably is the best fielder in world cricket,” Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Earlier, former South Africa cricketer and fielding giant Jonty Rhodes had also heap praises on Jadeja, who has 115 career catches, crediting the Indian’s great commitment and anticipation skill.

“Jaddu (Jadeja) has taken some fantastic catches. The key is he is very committed. He is very good at anticipating the ball also,” Rhodes had told Suresh Raina during an Instagram Live chat last month.