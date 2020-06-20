Shikhar Dhawan has stated that he is grateful to have been a part of an era that has two of the finest batsmen of the current time - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The left-handed Indian opener has also added that mental health has become an important subject and people need to stay mentally strong.

A part of Holy Trinity in the Indian batting line-up, Shikhar Dhawan has been an integral part of the side and has showed signs of retaining his excellent batsmanship in the ODI format more than ever. Even though KL Rahul has been excellent in limited-overs cricket, management’s trust on Dhawan has never gone away, thanks to the southpaw's knack to perform in crunch situations. Dhawan has also repaid the faith with dividends, but more than that, he feels extremely lucky and grateful to the captain-vice-captain duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for just being a part of the group.

“Everyone is special and that’s how you create a team. Every individual is different. Individuality is very very important, that makes the team. Like Rohit, at the start, he takes his time and once he gets going, no one can beat him. On the other hand, Virat’s consistency and class, it’s amazing. I feel very lucky and grateful that I have been a part of this era,” the Delhi cricketer told Sports Tak.

While the entire country is mourning the sad demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died of suicide due to mental health issues, Dhawan also extended his condolences. Dhawan further added that mental toughness is a must when you reach a certain level in life and feels that the death of Rajput, who played MS Dhoni’s role in the former Indian captain's biopic, would teach the world the importance of it.

“It’s a very tragic incident that happened. You don’t know what was the person going through at that time. But at the same time, it is very important, in any sort of league you are in. Whether it Bollywood, cricket or business world, you have to be mentally strong, that’s what sets you apart from others. Reaching a place is one thing, but maintaining it is another thing. You might have the best body, but if you don’t have strength in your mind, then you will struggle,” he added.