Felt emotional when Sachin Sir gifted me his bat, recalls Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has recalled the time that Sachin Tendulkar had first seen him play and was so happy that ended up gifting his bat to the youngster. The legendary cricketer had visited the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai wherein he first spotted an 8-year-old Shaw and was extremely impressed.
Making his first class debut in 2017, wherein he scored a match-winning 120 for Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw’s career saw swift rise when he was given his first Test cap in 2018 when West Indies toured India. The youngster utilised his opportunity to the fullest and scored a hundred on debut, and also the Man of the Match title, to make a name for himself at the age of 18.
Since then comparisons between him and Sachin Tendulkar have been a topic of discussion. In fact, his skills were brilliant right since he was a kid and that had brought to Mumbai from Virar. It was during a net session at the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai, wherein Shaw was batting, where Tendulkar had seen an 8-year-old Shaw in action. The 20-year-old opener recalled that day and remembered that Tendulkar had gifted him his bat and that had made the youngster feel emotional.
"When I was 8 years old was when he (Tendulkar) came to MIG. That's all I remember. He was watching from somewhere but I didn't know till he said something. When he gave me the bat, I was feeling emotional. He wished me good luck and said 'I hope you score tons of runs with this bat'," Shaw told Cricbuzz.
After his first-class debut in the 2017 season of Ranji Trophy, the next big step in Shaw’s career was the U19 World Cup in 2018. Shaw has recalled that being asked to lead to the team in the U19 World Cup was a huge thing for him.
"Obviously, the World Cup was a big thing. It was a really big thing for me. I remember in 2008 when Virat [Kohli] was captain, I used to watch all the games. So when I got to know that I'm captaining in the World Cup, I realized that it was something big," he added.
