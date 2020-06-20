Appreciate ‘terrific’ Virat Kohli’s gesture in 2019 World Cup, states Steve Smith

Steve Smith has revealed that he felt great respect by Virat Kohli’s gesture, asking the crowd to stop booing the Aussie, in the 2019 World Cup. Smith admitted that Kohli is a terrific guy and also revealed that he had gone up to the Indian skipper to convey his appreciation of it.

After Australia defeated India 3-2 in the subcontinent, the two teams met in the 2019 World Cup in a league stage game, at The Oval. When India lost to Australia at home, Steve Smith was still serving his ban from cricket and the World Cup was the comeback for Smith and Warner. Evidently, the crowd hadn’t warmed up to Smith and kept chanting ‘cheater’ when Virat Kohli came to the Aussie’s rescue. The Indian skipper, who was batting then, completed a single and gestured the crowd asking them to applaud Smith. The two players even shook hands and embraced each other at the end of the over while changing sides.

Naturally, Kohli’s gesture was hailed by the cricket fraternity and Smith once again acknowledged the act, calling the Indian skipper a ‘terrific guy’ and lauded his captaincy.

“Virat’s gesture in the World Cup to the Indian fans that were giving me (Smith) and David Warner little bit of a stick, I appreciated that and I share that with him straight up. He is a terrific guy and the way he has led the Indian team has been amazing. They are an amazing side and can’t wait to play them when they come out to Australia this year, will be something incredibly special,” Smith said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

While the friendship between Smith and Kohli, when Australia had toured India in 2017, was rather sour, it has softened up over the years. In fact, about his gesture at the World Cup, Kohli had said that he didn’t Smith had done anything to deserve the boos and that if it was about the ball-tampering scandal, the former Australia captain had served his punishment.

“I had few conversations with him (Virat) off the field, few messages here and there in recent times just to see how things are going in India. He is a terrific guy and we both play hard out on the field and play as well for our respective teams and its part of the game,” Smith said.