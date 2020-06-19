Went blank after receiving my Test cap, recalls Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav recalled the time he went blank as soon as he received his Test cap and revealed that he does not have any memory of what the others were speaking during the presentation. The left-arm unorthodox spinner also admitted that he got a bit emotional after picking up David Warner’s wicket.

Since making his Test debut against Australia, back in 2017, chances with the red-ball have been few and far between for Kuldeep Yadav in the whites. Despite having only played in six Tests, the left-arm unorthodox spinner, however, boasts of a pretty good record, having picked up 24 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in Sydney in his last appearance. The first of his appearances for the national team, though, came in the crucial fourth Test against Australia at Dharamsala in 2017.

With the series on the line, at one apiece, the 25-year-old from Kanpur was handed his Test cap under the tutelage of former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble. In just his first Test, the Kanpur spinner accounted for Shaun Marsh, David Warner, Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell. Reflecting on the memorable debut, Kuldeep recalled that even before the encounter, he went blank soon after receiving his Test cap.

"I was blank when I got my Test cap. I didn't know what was happening and what others were speaking because it was the biggest moment of my life," Kuldeep said while speaking with Mayank Agarwal and Yuzvendra Chahal on the series 'Open Nets with Mayank' hosted by bcci.tv.

On top of that, the 25-year-old admitted that David Warner’s wicket after lunch was the icing on the cake after being handed his cap earlier. His twin wicket spell during the middle half of the Australian innings, where he picked up Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell, ended up turning the game in India’s favour. From thereon, the hosts went on to win the Test and clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from the Australian team.

"I got emotional because it's a dream to play Test cricket for India. And on the first day itself, I got the wicket. So, that was like icing on the cake. That's why I got a bit emotional," he added.