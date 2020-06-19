Want to score big and finish games like Rohit Sharma, states Haider Ali

Rohit Sharma’s ability to score big and finish games for India has not only had its effect on the Indian players but also Pakistan’s latest batting sensation, Haider Ali, who wants to emulate the opener. Alongside that, Ali also heaped praise on Rohit’s ability to adapt in all three formats.

Since making his debut for India in the 2007 ODI against Ireland, the right-handed Rohit Sharma has made his larger than life presence known, for the national team. While in his earlier days, the Nagpur-born cricketer was reduced to a middle-order position in the playing XI, he was then promoted to the top of the order in 2013.

However, after being elevated to the top in the 2013 Champions Trophy, the right-hander started making an immediate impact for the country, scoring prolifically, much in contrast to his older self. From thereon, the Indian opener never turned back, churning out impressive displays all around the world.

Rohit's influence, by the looks of it, has not only helped the next-generation Indian stars but also young cricketers of Pakistan. One of Pakistan’s rising stars, Haider Ali stated that he wants to score big and finish games for the national team just like the veteran Mumbaikar.

“And the thing I like best is when he (Rohit) crosses 50, he moves on to a 100, and then he's thinking of 150, and even 200. That's what I want to do: to think about getting big scores, and when I get there, aim for even bigger ones. He finishes the game off for his side, and is a real match-winner," 19-year-old Haider Ali said in a video press conference, reported India Today.

While the 33-year-old has established himself at the top of the order with the white ball, his red-ball career, however, has been inconsistent. Despite making his debut in 2013, the right-hander has never really established himself with the red-ball, with his best coming in last year’s home series victory against South Africa. However, the 19-year-old Pakistani batsman is of the opinion that Rohit could adapt himself to all formats.

"I really like him as a player, and want to give the side an aggressive start at the top, and hit the ball cleanly like him. He is a man for all three formats, and he can adapt his game to all three formats,” he added.