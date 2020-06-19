Virat Kohli’s on-field persona similar to Michael Jordan, opines Nick Compton

Former English cricketer Nick Compton, who was a part of the England side which won in India in 2012, compared Virat Kohli to the great Michael Jordan and noted how the former always tries to push the bar. Compton, however, also opined that Kohli needs to be more consistent with his selection.

Ever since permanently taking over Test captaincy in early 2015 - after MS Dhoni’s retirement - Virat Kohli brought about a revolution within the Indian team, for dominating at home aside, the side also started comprehensively winning games away from home. After having a not-so-great start with the bat in the longest format, the Delhite turned things around after taking over as skipper and through both his batsmanship and leadership, he transformed the Indian side into one of the best sides in the world.

Something that Kohli has made clear, though, is his eagerness to be a ‘winner’ and in his quest of doing so, the Indian skipper has also pushed the boundaries of his teammates, setting the bar high in order to get the absolute best out of everyone. Former English batsman Nick Compton noted that this particular characteristic of Kohli was similar to that of Michael Jordan, who also, during his playing days, boasted a killer mentality.

"What Virat (Kohli) has done for that Test team is very much in terms of the competitive nature in which he has led. I don’t think you get a man who wants to win more than him & pushes other individuals. What comes to my mind is Michael Jordan’s Netflix programme 'The Last Dance’,” Nick Compton said during a conversation with sports presenter Dr Yash Kashikar on his Instagram Live show ‘Say Yash To Sports’.

“Jordan for some team-mates wasn’t always the best friend they were looking for, however, when it comes to performance he pushed them, he drove & he demanded high standards. Virat Kohli is a similar type of character in that sense.”

But while Kohli’s record as a Test skipper has been impeccable, there has also been wide criticism about the way he sometimes goes about things - especially team selection. The 31-year-old’s penchant for chopping and changing things, which, at times, has had a negative effect on the players, has come under fire from experts and according to Compton, bringing stability to the side is something that the Indian skipper could consciously work on. The 36-year-old is of the opinion that Kohli’s ruthlessness with team selection might end up inducing fear in the minds of a select few individuals.

“The only thing he can probably get better at is trying to bring more stability to that team. I think the team changes too much for my liking. It seems that players who might have a more introvert personality might find it more difficult & intimidating..And perhaps question their place in the team and thus play with a bit more fear. So there has to be more consistency in selection.”

Compton, whose last international appearance came in 2016, attested that despite the presence of Kohli and Pujara up top, India are a bit fragile on the batting front, especially in tricky batting conditions, but believed that the team could become formidable with the addition of a couple of more solid cricketers.

“There top order is very good in the right conditions but I still think it looks like if I was a fast bowler from South-Africa or Australia, I have an opportunity to take wickets. So, Pujara for me is an absolute key, Kohli ofcourse speaks for himself. But they are still lacking one or two very solid players. They need that resolve & strength to win overseas. All credentials are there but India needs to be the team that are very hard to beat. They are not quite there yet but no so far.”