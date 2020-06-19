Virat Kohli number one batsman in the world, states Sarfaraz Ahmed

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has labelled Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the best batsman in the world and has stated that there is ‘no batsman in the world who can match him’. The wicket-keeper batsman also expressed his love for Rohit Sharma’s timing which, he believes, is ‘great’.

Despite having had a seemingly bad start to 2020, Virat Kohli’s domination in world cricket, over the course of the last decade, is something that has been well documented. Barring 2015, the Indian skipper has remarkably averaged over 50 across formats in seven of the last eight years and the last three years have seen him score an absurd 62 international tons.

In fact, Kohli, in the last four years in international cricket across formats, averaged over 65 and his exploits in all three formats of the game has seen him be widely hailed as the best batsman in world cricket.

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who downed Kohli’s India in the Champions Trophy final in 2017, has also now jumped on the bandwagon and has labelled Virat Kohli as the best batsman in the world.

“In today’s time, there should be no doubt, it is Virat Kohli who’s the world’s number 1 batsman. The number one player in the world is definitely Virat Kohli. Nobody can match him,” Sarfaraz said in an interview to Anis Sajan, reported Times Now.

Sarfaraz, who was stripped of captaincy last year, also expressed his admiration for Kohli’s teammate, Rohit Sharma. The 33-year-old described Rohit’s timing as ‘great’, and added that the right-hander is a treat to watch despite him not having set the stage alight in red-ball cricket.

“But, as I have told you before that when I have been behind the wicket, I have felt that although Rohit Sharma does not have that many runs in Test matches, the timing that he has is great,” said Sarfaraz.

Earlier this month, Sarfaraz, whose last appearance came against Pakistan in Lahore last year, was named in Pakistan’s 29-man squad to tour England.