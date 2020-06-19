Virat Kohli is desperate for victory, states Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has revealed that the quality he likes about Virat Kohli is his spirit that makes him desperate for win on the field. Hussain also recalled how much he respected Sourav Ganguly for revolutionizing Indian cricket during his time as captain of the side.

Virat Kohli’s on-field aggression is one of the most significant aspects of the Indian captain’s characteristics. Hussain, who featured in 96 Tests and 88 ODIs, admitted that Kohli indeed has the fighter spirit and is desperate for victory on the field. Hussain also credited former Indian skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s contribution to revolutionizing Indian cricket. The Englishman had earlier said it was Ganguly’s captaincy that turned the side into a nasty bunch for the first time in Indian cricket history.

"Sourav made the Indian team a feisty side. He made the side tough, and when he was captaining the side you knew you were in a big battle with them. I have a huge respect for him as a captain as he started the revolution of Indian cricket. Virat Kohli is a hugely combative cricketer. When he is out on the field, he wants to win and is desperate for victory," Hussain said in a chat on Sony Pit Stop on Friday.

Meanwhile, Hussain also heaped praise on England's World Cup-winning limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan who has changed the way the side played the shorter formats of the game.

"He has done such a fine job leading the England white-ball side. The best aspect of the side is that they look to express themselves well. Another important aspect about this side is their selection. They have gone with players who are good white-ball cricketers such as Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy among others. More importantly, Eoin is known to be someone who is calm and cool as a captain," Hussain said.