Sri Lanka government to launch investigation into 2011 World Cup final fixing charge

The Sri Lankan sports ministry has filed a probe into the 2011 World Cup final fixing allegation raised by Mahindananda Aluthgamage. The former Lankan sports minister has accused ‘certain parties’ of being involved in the fixing of Sri Lanka’s World Cup final loss against India in 2011.

It was in April 2011 that India lifted their first World Cup Trophy, under captain MS Dhoni, since the 1983 win by Kapil Dev’s team. Sri Lanka were defeated by a margin of 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining). However, former Lankan sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage accused of ‘certain parties’ being involved in fixing the game leading to Sri Lanka’s defeat. In an interview with local TV channel 'Sirasa', Aluthgamage said the final was fixed.

"Today I am telling you that we sold the 2011 world cup, I said this when I was the sports minister. As a country I do not want to announce this. I can't exactly remember if it was 2011 or 2012. But we were to win that game," Aluthgamage, who was the sports minister at the time, said.

The sports secretary, KADS Ruwanchandra, on Alahapperuma's directive, had complained to the ministry's investigation unit on Saturday. Sri Lanka sports minister Dullas Alahapperuma, on Saturday, commanded an investigation into Aluthgamage’s fixing charges. The Ministry, as released in a statement, asked for a report on the progress of the probe every two weeks.

Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka captains Kumar Sangakkara, who led the team during the 2011 World Cup, and Mahela Jayawardene demanded evidence to prove these allegations.

"He needs to take his 'evidence' to the ICC and the Anti corruption and Security Unit so the claims can be investigated thoroughly," Sangakkara tweeted.

"Is the elections around the corner...like the circus has started...names and evidence?" Jayawardene asked in a tweet.

Former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga had also called for a probe on alleged match-fixing in the 2011 World Cup final.