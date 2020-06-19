Reports | Pakistan players to undergo two Covid-19 tests before traveling to England

Players and staff part of Pakistan’s tour of England in July are reportedly set to undergo two sets of Covid-19 tests before they board chartered flights to England. The Tests are set to be conducted on Monday (June 22) and Wednesday (June 24) and the players are set to depart on June 28.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are taking no risks with the safety of their players prior to the tour of England and hence, as a precaution, will reportedly be testing every player and staff twice before they fly out to the United Kingdom. The Pakistan cricket team will be traveling to England later this month to play three Tests and three T20Is scheduled to take place in the months of August/September, but the board are said to be keen on double-checking the players before sending them off to England in chartered flights.

According to a TOI report, a PCB source confirmed that all player and staff scheduled to tour England will undergo two Covid-19 tests - one on Monday (June 22) in their respective cities and one on Wednesday (June 24) at a common hotel in Lahore, after which they will fly to England on June 28 (Sunday).

"The first test will be taken in players' and officials' respective cities and areas of residence. The players will assemble in Lahore on Wednesday and the Board has arranged for a bio-secure floor for them in a five-star hotel where they will stay in isolation before taking the chartered flight," a PCB source told TOI.

The source further confirmed that players and staff who test positive will be left behind and won’t fly to England and stated that this was also one of the reasons for Pakistan announcing a 29-man squad for the tour.

"That (leaving behind players if they test positive) is why the board has announced a reserve set of players for the tour,” the source claimed.

While the dates for the tour have not been finalized yet, it is expected that the Tests will be played some time in August, post the West Indies series, which will then be followed by the three T20Is.