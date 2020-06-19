Pink ball’s pace and visibility very different from red ball, admits Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed that unlike the red ball, which has been used since the start of Test cricket, the pink ball’s pace and visibility are very difficult for a batsman. Pujara also reckoned that Australian pacers will get more bounce and pace off the pitch with the pink ball.

Ever since India’s home debut with the pink-ball against Bangladesh earlier last year, a lot of cricketers have come up and talked about the challenge of tackling the ball’s influence. It is, in fact, well known that the pink-ball, in comparison to the red-ball, swings more, with the visibility of it under lights being comparatively low.

Talking about the challenge of facing the pink-ball challenge, Indian top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has admitted that the ball’s pace and visibility are different from the usual red cherry. In 2019, against Bangladesh, the Indian team had its fair share of issues getting adjusted to playing with the pink ball, under lights.

“Although it is still the same format, the (pink) ball’s pace and visibility is very different. As a batsman you need to get used to it,” Pujara said on the ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’.

“First of all, to speak about the Day and Night Test or (to play) with the pink ball, I think it is different from what we are used to with the red ball,” he added.

However, the Saurashtra batsman revealed that pink-ball would need the players to get adequate training, which would be difficult for a youngster coming into the team. But the real challenge, according to the No.3 batsman, would be against Australia, where he added that the home pacers will get more bounce and pace, with a prolonged swing.

“I think they (Australian) bowlers will get more pace and bounce off the pitch, from what I have realised so far with the Pink Ball. Apart from this, the ball might swing more, but usually Kookaburra pink ball doesn’t swing much, maybe the new ball might swing a bit, but once the ball gets old, it will be a good ball to bat against. Because be it the Kookaburra red ball or pink ball... and if you are playing in Australia, it is one of the best pitches to bat on.”

Team India will play their second-ever day-night Test match at the Adelaide Oval against Australia later this year, starting December 11.