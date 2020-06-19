Family pulled me out of depression, reveals Mohammad Shami 

Mohammad Shami shed light on his once-deteriorating mental condition wherein he had suicidal thoughts, revealing that it was his family who had pulled him out of the situation. Shami also spoke about the physical toll that mental pressure has on a person, but revealed that he was always ably backed.

Mental health in cricket has been an important topic of discussion, especially since last year, as Glenn Maxwell’s sabbatical from cricket highlighted the urgency of the hour. Since then, boards have made it a point to take care of their players’ mental health, especially since the lockdown started in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami opened up about his time dealing with depression. The seasoned Indian pacer addressed that phase of his life when his family pulled him out of his deteriorating mental condition and stressed on the need for attention to the serious problem that is depression.

“Depression is a problem that needs attention. It was unfortunate to see such a brilliant actor like Sushant Singh Rajput lose his life. He was a friend and I wish I could talk to him had I known about his mental condition. In my case, my family pulled me out of that low phase. They took care of me and made me realise that I needed to fight back," Shami was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"There were times I felt suicidal but my family ensured I was never alone. Someone or the other would always be around, talking to me. Spirituality also helps you seek answers. Talking to your close ones or counselling is the best way out."

The 29-year-old cricketer admitted that mental health is directly connected to physical wellness. He also revealed how his team’s support staff and captain Virat Kohli backed him during the tough times. Shami insisted that the low phase of his life is now over.

"Mental pressure definitely interferes in your physical wellbeing. At the same time, if you seek help from others and talk about it, you can get rid of such issues off the field. I was lucky to have the team’s support staff along with Virat Kohli and other players backing me. We are like a family. My teammates always insisted I vent my anger and frustration out on the field. I am happy that phase is over," he added.