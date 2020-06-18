Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal find place in Aakash Chopra’s Best Test XI

Today at 1:25 PM
Aakash Chopra has released his current Best Test XI where he selected Virat Kohli as the skipper of the side whilst having Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal as the other two Indians. Chopra has picked both Steve Smith and Ben Stokes in his side while Nathan Lyon is the only spinner to grace the XI.
The race to pick XIs of different kinds has been more than ever, with Aakash Chopra being the frontrunner in the race. The former Indian opener, known for his quirky and engaging content on social media platforms, released a current Best Test XI, with Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the leader. Kohli will lead a side that has Tom Latham and Mayank Agarwal as the two openers while current No.1 Test batsman Steve Smith picked the No.3 batsman.
While Kohli will be the No.4 batsman in the team, what has been a surprising omission is New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson but Joe Root, despite his patchy form, has found a spot in the side. Ben Stokes and Quinton de Kock form the batting unit lower down the order with the South African keeper being appointed as the wicket-keeper of the side.
In the pace department, there have been hardly any surprise names as Pat Cummins, Neil Wagner and Jasprit Bumrah form the core, with Nathan Lyon being picked over Ravichandran Ashwin as the sole spin bowler in the side. Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne, BJ Watling, and Stuart Broad are the reserves in the squad.
Aakash Chopra’s current Test XI: Tom Latham, Mayank Agarwal, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (C), Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock (WK), Pat Cummins, Neil Wagner, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Lyon
Reserves: Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne, BJ Watling, Stuart Broad
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Virat Kohli
- Aakash Chopra
- Ben Stokes
- Steve Smith
- Kane Williamson
- India Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.