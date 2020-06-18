Reports | Andrew Strauss in line to take over as new Cricket Australia CEO role
Today at 4:26 PM
Just a day after Kevin Roberts’ removal as Cricket Australia CEO, Andrew Strauss has emerged as the front-runner to take the role as reported by the Australian. However, The Times reported that the former England captain isn’t too keen on the move despite CA’s insistence to take up a full-time role.
After losing two CEOs in 18 months, first James Sutherland and then Kevin Roberts, Cricket Australia have got into some sorts of a leadership crisis in the current time and have appointed Nick Hockley on an interim basis. However, what has come as a shocking news, CA were reportedly interested in hiring former England skipper and their director of cricket Strauss on a full-time basis reported the Australian.
While the move is to help Cricket Australia move over the current leadership crisis, The Times reported that Strauss hasn’t been approached yet and even if he does, he is likely to reject the role. Strauss, who was a former student of Sydney University in Australia, is not keen on shifting base to Australia in the short term as his priority at the moment is stability for his two teenage sons after the death of his wife Ruth to cancer in 2018.
Strauss, who had prior administrative experience with England and Wales Cricket Board, helped England lay a perfect structure for them alongside coach Trevor Bayliss, which was fundamental to England winning the 2019 World Cup. However, he left the role to be with his then-ailing wife.
