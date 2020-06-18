Really optimistic about IPL happening this year, states Jaydev Unadkat

Today at 10:26 AM
While the cricketing fans have hoped and prayed about IPL happening this year, Jaydev Unadkat has given an update that he is really optimistic about the chances of IPL this year. The pacer also admitted that he is fine with the idea of hosting it outside India, provided more safety for players.
Safety concerns have raised doubts over the premier T20 competition in the country, Indian Premier League. While the government announced lockdown has been still effective in major cities, it has left the BCCI to take a wait and watch policy over hosting the tournament.
Last week, however, BCCI’s president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the 13th edition of the IPL would take place this year. On the other hand, he did not announce whether it would be hosted in India or outside. Expressing his opinion on the tournament, Jaydev Unadkat showed his enthusiasm over the tournament being played this year. The 28-year-old also added that having the tournament away from India would just be an one-off event.
"We should not really worry about anything apart from resuming the sport, if IPL takes place outside India this year, it would just be an one-off and it would not be repeated in the future, we all need to deal with it, I do not mind IPL happening outside India, I am really optimistic of IPL taking place this year," he added.
The left-arm pacer also added that as a cricketer, he just waits for cricket to resume, irrespective of it being played in India or outside the country. However, the Saurashtra cricketer also opined that the BCCI should prioritise the health and safety of the players. Two cricketing boards - UAE and Sri Lanka have come out and made their case for hosting the global extravaganza, while BCCI added that it is yet to take a decision on the same.
"To be honest, as a cricketer I am just waiting for the sport to start, the IPL can take place in India or it can take place out of India, in any case safety and health of players should be the first priority, I think that if the concerned authorities feel that hosting the IPL outside of India will provide more safety and it will be more viable, then they should go ahead with it because everyone is waiting for the sport to start in some form," Unadkat told ANI.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.