Really optimistic about IPL happening this year, states Jaydev Unadkat

"To be honest, as a cricketer I am just waiting for the sport to start, the IPL can take place in India or it can take place out of India, in any case safety and health of players should be the first priority, I think that if the concerned authorities feel that hosting the IPL outside of India will provide more safety and it will be more viable, then they should go ahead with it because everyone is waiting for the sport to start in some form," Unadkat told ANI.