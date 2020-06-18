Really indebted to the KCA for giving me a chance of making a comeback, reveals Sreesanth

Sreesanth has admitted that he is really indebted to the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) after they decided to take the 37-year-old pacer in the state Ranji team for the 2020-21 domestic season. The pacer will mark his return for Kerala for the first time since his ban that lasted seven years.

In May 2013, the Kerala pacer received a lifetime ban from playing cricket after his involvement in the match-fixing incident during his time with the Rajasthan Royals alongside Ajit Chandilia and Ankit Chavan. While the other two have since then faded away from the game, Sreesanth has fought a long battle to mark his return to the game. In 2015, a special court in Delhi had acquitted the pacer from all the accusation.

However, in 2018 the Kerala High Court revoked BCCI’s lifetime ban with the Supreme Court in 2019 still holding him guilty. The Supreme court also asked the Indian cricketing board to reduce the quantum of his punishment, which made him available for selection in September 2020.

“I am really indebted to the KCA for giving me a chance. I will prove my fitness and storm back to the game. It is time for all controversies to take rest,” he said in Kochi, reported Hindustan Times.

Earlier last week, KCA appointed former Indian pacer Tinu Yohanan as the head coach of the state cricket team. With Sreesanth coming back to the fore, it would give Kerala a ray of hope after the lacklustre season last time around.