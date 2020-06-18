Kerala Cricket Association shortlist S Sreesanth among probables for pre-season preparations

A pace bowler, who could enthral and frustrate in equal measure, S Sreesanth had a career of great distinction and was widely regarded as one of the most skilful seam bowlers of the generation. However, his problems with his own discipline cost him big-time as both BCCI and KCA sent him disciplinary notice while the ultimate coup happened when the BCCI banned him for life due to his involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal.