Kerala Cricket Association shortlist S Sreesanth among probables for pre-season preparations

Today at 4:25 PM
After serving his seven-year ban from cricket, S Sreesanth has been asked to join the pre-season camp, as and when it commences, by the Kerala Cricket Association. That opens the field for him to be a part of the Kerala Ranji Trophy side for the first time since his alleged spot-fixing scandal.
A pace bowler, who could enthral and frustrate in equal measure, S Sreesanth had a career of great distinction and was widely regarded as one of the most skilful seam bowlers of the generation. However, his problems with his own discipline cost him big-time as both BCCI and KCA sent him disciplinary notice while the ultimate coup happened when the BCCI banned him for life due to his involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal.
Sreesanth's punishment was later trimmed to a seven-year exile by the court, which will end in September this year. In the wake of that, Kerala Cricket Association was quick to act and included him in a list of probables for this year’s Ranji Trophy. The coaching unit, led by Tinu Yohannan this year, summoned to the camp although there is uncertainty prevailing around this year’s tournament.
The KCA confirmed the news to Asianet news and expressed their delight to welcome back the most famous cricketer from the state, who last played a First-class game in the Irani Cup game of 2013. His comeback will be a great addition for the side considering the fact that Sandeep Warrier, one of their finest pacers, has recently shifted his base to Tamil Nadu and will turn up for the side this year.
