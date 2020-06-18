Full-fledged women’s IPL will develop Indian cricket and give bench strength, reckons Jemimah Rodrigues

While the BCCI has hosted women’s IPL exhibition matches in the past, Jemimah Rodrigues has opined that making it full-fledged IPL will develop women’s cricket and add to the bench strength. Jemimah also added that it will unearth new talent and will help them play well under the pressure.

The IPL has already made its name in the Men’s cricket, with 12 editions of the competition already done and dusted. In the Women’s cricket, however, only two seasons have gone past where four teams have fought against each other in a set of four matches.

However, after the success of the women’s team in the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup, calls have been made to expand the competition. Indian top-order batsman Jemimah Rodrigues admitted that having a full-fledged IPL for women will help the national team in its development and will give a much-needed boost to the bench.

"Definitely it (Women’s IPL) is going to develop the game so much and also give a lot of bench strength to India," Rodrigues said on ICC's '100% Cricket'.

"Playing matches in front of a crowd is a different experience, that's what's going to help us play international cricket alongside the experience we are going to get sharing the dressing room with Sophie Devine, Meg Lanning, we ourselves will get to learn so much,” she added.

The Mumbaikar also cited the example of Shafali Verma, who was part of the 2019 edition of the tournament, where her fearless batting got her tickets to the World event in Australia. T20 leagues around the world, especially in the women’s format, has already improved massively, giving Australia, England and New Zealand an edge over the other teams.

"We came to know about Shafali Verma through the IPL, she did so well in the IPL. We knew she could do well in the domestic circuit but after that playing against international players and being that fearless person we can get many more talents rising up playing such matches."

"If you see the Big Bash and the Kia Super League have developed the game out there so much for Australia, England and now even New Zealand has started. That's (IPL) definitely going to develop the game and it's also going to get newer talent," she concluded.