Workload management behind Indian bowling unit’s success, reckons Bharat Arun

Talking about workload management and how the management has taken steps to control the workload, Bharat Arun believes that managing the bowling unit’s workload has led to their success. He also revealed that finding the right balance has helped the bowlers bowl constantly at over 140 kmph.

In the last two years, Indian bowling has made itself as one of the powerhouses in International cricket, with the emergence of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah alongside Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma have made the Indian bowling attack a force to be reckoned with. Since 2015, Kohli has gone to these bowlers from time to time to make an impact in the game. Rightly so they have always stepped up their game and made an impact alongside having maintained their fitness throughout the cricketing year.

India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun gave an insight into how the management takes care of the bowler’s workload. He also credited the management for the bowling unit’s success, with comparatively lesser injury concerns to the pace battery.

“When we talk about workload management, we are looking at the number of overs a bowler has bowled. But then a bowler can over-exert himself in a game and that is not under your control. So we use the GPS tracker to monitor all his movements on the field,” Arun said on episode three of Inside Out, a show hosted by India women’s team coach WV Raman.

He added that the management have found the right balance, which has helped them to keep the bowlers in check from overload. Rightly so, the Indian pace attack leads the wickets chart for the most wickets taken by a bowling trio, edging past the Australian pace attack on the back of their impressive display both home and away.

"For example, a bowler runs around 20 km on the field. And the tracker gives us a lot of data and information about the bowler concerned. By analysing those data, you can manage the workload at training sessions. Basically, you need to find the right balance. And the Indian bowlers have managed to do that so far.”